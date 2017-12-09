Anita Hill to discuss sexual harassment with Hollywood reps

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anita Hill is meeting with Hollywood actors and executives Friday to discuss how the sexual harassment scandal roiling the entertainment industry can lead to broad and sustained cultural change.

National Women's Law Center president Fatima Goss Graves will host the discussion with Hill and more than 100 entertainment industry representatives in Beverly Hills, California.

Hill brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness when she testified during Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1991. She said the current conversations about harassment make her hopeful.

Graves said the aim of the discussion is to connect the center's legal work with the cultural shift the Harvey Weinstein revelations have inspired. She hopes those in Hollywood will continue to use their platforms to push for new policies and better laws.