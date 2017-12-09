Leverkusen moves 4th in Bundesliga with 2-0 win in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Leon Bailey set up both goals for Bayer Leverkusen to move fourth in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at promoted Stuttgart on Friday.

The Jamaican forward pulled the ball back for 18-year-old Kai Havertz to open the scoring in the 20th minute then sent in a corner for Lars Bender to seal the win with ten minutes remaining.

The home side might have equalized but Bernd Leno had a great game against his former club. The Leverkusen goalkeeper pulled off a wonderful save to deny Emiliano Insua after the break.

Leverkusen was incensed that Santiago Ascacibar was only shown a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Julian Brandt's ankle minutes before the second goal. Referee Deniz Aytekin sent coach Heiko Herrlich to the stands for throwing a water bottle in frustration.

Leverkusen defender Wendell had been sent off and banned for three games for a similar challenge on Borussia Dortmund's Gonzalo Castro in the side's previous game.

Leverkusen stretched its unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 10 games and moved above Borussia Moenchengladbach on goal difference ahead of the rest of the 15th round. Stuttgart stayed 13th.