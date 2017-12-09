Authorities release video of deadly Arizona police shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have released an unedited video of an Arizona police officer fatally shooting an unarmed man outside his hotel room as officers responded to a call that someone was pointing a gun out a window.

The footage was released shortly after former Officer Philip Mitchell Brailsford was acquitted Thursday on a murder charge in the shooting death of Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas.

The release of the full video marks the first time the face-to-face encounter between officers and Shaver has been available to the public outside of a courtroom.

Portions of the video were released previously, but they ended just before Brailsford walked out of his hotel room.

The new footage shows the shooting and the tense moments leading up to it.