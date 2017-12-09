Former Amazon analyst gets 6 months for insider trading

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Amazon financial at Amazon has been sentenced to six months in prison and a $2,500 fine after admitting he tipped off a college friend to details about the company's upcoming first-quarter earnings report in spring 2015.

Brett D. Kennedy was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a federal insider trading charge in September.

Prosecutors said his former fraternity brother at the University of Washington, Maziar Rezakhani, used the information to make $116,000 trading stock and paid Kennedy $10,000.

Kennedy gave up the $10,000 in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kennedy had worked as a financial analyst at Amazon since 2013.

He apologized to the company for abusing its trust and to his parents for letting them down.