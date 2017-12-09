Microsoft and SAIC climb while American Outdoor Brands drops

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

American Outdoor Brands Corp., down $1.42 to $13.51

The firearms maker cut its profit and sales forecasts after shipments fell in its latest quarter.

Science Applications International Corp., up $4.54 to $79.97

The information technology company had a stronger quarter than analysts expected.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.68 to $114.46

The New York Times reported that activist investment firm Elliott Management bought a stake in the biotechnology company.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up 2 cents to $63.55

The airline raised a revenue forecast for the current quarter after it reported its November results.

Veeco Instruments Inc., down $2.75 to $11.90

The precision manufacturing equipment maker said a Chinese court ordered it to stop making some products in a patent infringement case.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up $1.06 to $16.06

Bloomberg News reported that the Israeli drugmaker may cut up to 10,000 jobs.

Western Digital Corp., up $3.12 to $81.47

Reuters reported that the chipmaker and Toshiba are close to settling a dispute over Toshiba's plans to sell its chip unit.

Microsoft Corp., up $1.67 to $84.16

Big technology companies led the market higher as they continued to recover from their recent downturn.