BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/12/09 04:21

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 120.60 Down .25
Mar 122.90 123.90 121.90 122.60 Down .30
May 125.25 126.20 124.20 124.80 Down .35
Jul 127.50 128.50 126.60 127.10 Down .35
Sep 129.90 130.80 128.95 129.40 Down .45
Dec 133.25 134.00 132.40 132.80 Down .45
Mar 137.00 137.00 135.65 136.05 Down .45
May 139.50 139.50 137.95 138.15 Down .40
Jul 140.40 140.50 140.20 140.20 Down .40
Sep 142.35 142.50 142.20 142.20 Down .35
Dec 145.50 145.50 145.10 145.10 Down .40
Mar 148.00 Down .40
May 149.75 Down .40
Jul 151.50 Down .40
Sep 152.75 Down .40