New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|120.60
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|122.90
|123.90
|121.90
|122.60
|Down
|.30
|May
|125.25
|126.20
|124.20
|124.80
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|127.50
|128.50
|126.60
|127.10
|Down
|.35
|Sep
|129.90
|130.80
|128.95
|129.40
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|133.25
|134.00
|132.40
|132.80
|Down
|.45
|Mar
|137.00
|137.00
|135.65
|136.05
|Down
|.45
|May
|139.50
|139.50
|137.95
|138.15
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|140.40
|140.50
|140.20
|140.20
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|142.35
|142.50
|142.20
|142.20
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|145.50
|145.50
|145.10
|145.10
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|148.00
|Down
|.40
|May
|149.75
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|151.50
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|152.75
|Down
|.40