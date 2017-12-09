Email sent to Trumps included public WikiLeaks information

WASHINGTON (AP) — An email sent to President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. before the 2016 election included a decryption key for hacked documents that the website WikiLeaks had made public a day earlier.

The email obtained by The Associated Press on Friday was sent by a person named Michael Erickson to Trump and his eldest son on Sept. 14, 2016.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee said the panel is looking into the email, which was first reported by CNN. CNN said the email was sent on Sept. 4, before WikiLeaks released stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee. But the copy of the email obtained by AP shows it was sent afterward.

Rep. Adam Schiff said the committee is working to determine its veracity.