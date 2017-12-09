Recalls this week: table lamps, angle grinders, generators

More than 40,000 industrial table lamps are being recalled this week because of a wire that can fray, posing a shock hazard. Other recalled consumer products include camera power adapters, angle grinders and portable generators.

Here's a more detailed look:

TABLE LAMPS

DETAILS: West Elm's Industrial Task table lamps. West Elm, the SKU# and the date of manufacture in letter/YYYY format are printed on a sticker on the underside of the base. Dates of manufacture for the non-USB modes are C/2014 and later. All lamps with a USB port in the base are included in this recall. They were sold at West Elm stores nationwide, West Elm's catalog and at www.westelm.com from June 2014 through October 2017. The SKU numbers for the recalled lamps and details can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/West-Elm-Recalls-Table-Lamps-Due-to-Shock-Hazard

WHY: The electrical wire that runs through the lamps can be cut or fray by the lamp's adjustable joint, posing a risk of electric shock to consumers.

INCIDENTS: 24 reports of the lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot. There have been no reports of injuries.

HOW MANY: About 43,000.

FOR MORE: Call West Elm at 866-577-9276 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET every day, or visit www.westelm.com and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

CAMERA POWER ADAPTERS

DETAILS: All model VMA4700 NETGEAR Arlo outdoor power adapters that were sold separately as aftermarket accessories for the Arlo, Arlo Pro and Arlo Go wire-free outdoor cameras. This recall only involves the VMA4700 aftermarket model sold separately. The model number "VMA4700" can be found on the packaging. The part number, 332-10985-01, is marked on the back of the adapter. The black adapter comes with a weatherproof connector on one end and an adapter on the other end. "Arlo" is printed on the front of the adapter. They were sold at Fry's electronics stores nationwide and online at Frys.com and Amazon.com from June 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: Water can leak into the weatherproof connector on the power adapter and cause a short circuit, melting, and overheating, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Seven reports of the power adapter cord melting and overheating, resulting in one fire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 7,300 in the U.S. and 400 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Netgear at 866-243-0513 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.arlo.com and click on the recall tab at the top of the page for more information.

ANGLE GRINDERS

DETAILS: Metabo 5-inch, 6-inch, and 7-inch rat tail angle grinders with a brake. Recalled models include WEPBA 17-125 Quick RT DS, WEPBA 17-150 Quick RT DS, and WEPB 19-180 RT DS. Serial numbers are from 70300xxxxx to 70700xxxxx. Model numbers and serial numbers are printed on a label on the bottom of the tool behind the red brake band. They were sold at industrial, construction, welding supply distributors, including Purvis Industries, WeldStar Co., Pennsylvania Tool Sales and Service, and at OhioPowerTool.com from April 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: The on-off switch can lock in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,100.

FOR MORE: Call Metabo at 844-470-5540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to info@metabousa.com or visit www.metabo.com and click on "Service" for more information.

PORTABLE GENERATORS

DETAILS: Westinghouse iGen2500 and iPro2500 portable inverter generators used to power appliances, cellphones or other electronic devices. The iGen2500 has a bright blue plastic cover and has "Westinghouse iGen2500" printed in white lettering on the side and on the front of the generator. The Westinghouse iPro2500 has a plastic gray cover. "Westinghouse iPro2500" is printed in white lettering on the side and front of the generator. The number of watts is also printed on the side. It reads 2200 Running Watts and 2500 Peak Watts. The generators measure about 20 inches long by 18 wide inches by 11 inches tall. They weigh about 49 pounds. They were sold at Amazon.com, apelectricgenerators.com, Climate Right.com, Homedepot.com, Houzz.com, Menards.com, PowerEquipmentDirect.com, and Walmart.com from June 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: The portable generators can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the recalled generators overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,500.

FOR MORE: Call MWE Investments at 855-944-3571 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to info@wpowereq.com, or visit www.westinghouseportablepower.com and click on "Product Safety" located at the top of the page.

CHILDREN'S PAJAMAS

DETAILS: Children's 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. They were sold in three different styles: Santa Claus print with a white button and black and gold belt screenprint; Elf screenprint with a white Peter Pan collar, three red buttons and a black and gold belt; and reindeer screenprint on the top with a Faire Isle pattern on the pant and a reindeer on the top. "Mad Engine" ''RN 129993" and the size are on the neck label. The pajama sets were sold in children's sizes XXS, XS, S, M, L and XL. Mad Engine claims these recalled pajama sets are counterfeit. They were sold at Foreman Mills stores nationwide from September 2016 through November 2017.

WHY: The children's pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 350 words.

FOR MORE: Call One Stop Shop at 888-884-7202 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or send email to onestopshoplcc1001@outlook.com.