Afghan police say explosion kills 7 in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan police official says an explosion in the capital has killed seven civilians and wounded 16.

Hafez Khan says police are investigating Friday's blast, which took place in a residential neighborhood of Kabul, far from any government offices or other obvious targets.

A bombing in the eastern Nangarhar province killed one person and wounded eight.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the blast took place inside a mosque during Friday prayers.