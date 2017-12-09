Vonn happy to mix sport and politics ahead of Olympics

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn says she won't stop expressing political views, though her main goal is regaining the Olympic downhill title.

The ski star says after a World Cup race, "it's not necessarily my place to be sticking my nose in politics, but as an athlete I do have a voice."

Vonn told CNN in an interview that aired Thursday she would "absolutely not" visit the White House if the United States Olympic team gets a traditional post-games invitation.

She told CNN she hoped "to represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Pyeongchang Games in February.

Vonn tells reporters Friday: "I was asked my opinion and I gave it."

She did not name President Donald Trump, though identified Colin Kaepernick as an athlete activist she admired.