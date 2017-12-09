  1. Home
  2. World

Where Americans found jobs: Manufacturing and health care

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/09 01:48

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers in business services, health care and manufacturing were in a hiring mood in November.

Professional and business services added 46,000 jobs, driven by temporary-help services and management consulting. The sector has been the strongest performer over the past 12 months, having added more than a half-million jobs.

Health care and manufacturing were also top hirers last month. Manufacturers appear to be benefiting from more resilient global growth, with all major economies across the world expanding in tandem for the first time in a decade.

On the losing end again was the information sector, which includes publishing, media and telecommunications. It has lost 65,000 jobs over the past year.

Overall, employers added a robust 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.

Industry (change from previous month) November 2017 October 2017 Past 12 months
Construction 24,000 10,000 184,000
Manufacturing 31,000 23,000 189,000
Retail 18,700 -2,200 -22,700
Transportation, warehousing 10,500 7,600 89,200
Information (Telecom, publishing) -4,000 -8,000 -65,000
Financial services 8,000 7,000 150,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 46,000 54,000 548,000
Education and health 54,000 24,000 471,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 14,000 104,000 279,000
Government 7,000 -3,000 47,000
Source: Labor Department