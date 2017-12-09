The Latest: Questions remain in New Mexico school shooting

Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, after a shooting at the high scho
People gather for a vigil at St. Joseph Church in Aztec, N.M., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Students hid in their classrooms, some behind locked doors or i
Aztec High School is shown in Aztec, N.M., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Students hid in their classrooms, some behind locked doors or in closets, as a gunm
Students are led out of Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near
Police escort buses moving students and faculty from Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. (Jon Austria /The Daily
Buses begin to move students and faculty from Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. (Jon Austria /The Daily Times
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local):
10 a.m.
Authorities have scheduled a news conference Thursday morning to release more details of a New Mexico high school shooting that left two students and a gunman dead.
The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says Casey J. Marquez and Francisco I. Fernandez died during a shooting at Aztec High School after a gunman entered a classroom and shot them.
But authorities have released no details on the gunman, his allege motives and even if he was a student.
David Stone tells The Associated Press that he heard multiple gunshots before his teacher ushered him and his classmates into a closet.
Heaven Angelica Hughes said her classroom was next door from the shooting and bullets came into her room, nearly hitting a classmate.