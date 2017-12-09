The Latest: Questions remain in New Mexico school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local):

10 a.m.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference Thursday morning to release more details of a New Mexico high school shooting that left two students and a gunman dead.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says Casey J. Marquez and Francisco I. Fernandez died during a shooting at Aztec High School after a gunman entered a classroom and shot them.

But authorities have released no details on the gunman, his allege motives and even if he was a student.

David Stone tells The Associated Press that he heard multiple gunshots before his teacher ushered him and his classmates into a closet.

Heaven Angelica Hughes said her classroom was next door from the shooting and bullets came into her room, nearly hitting a classmate.