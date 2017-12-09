At Yayoi Kusama show, a long wait to experience infinity

In this Nov. 21, 2017 photo, colored lights appear in the Infinity Mirror Room created by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, part of the exhibit, "Yayoi Ku
NEW YORK (AP) — If you want to experience infinity, you're going to have to wait a long time.
The line to see Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's new Infinity Mirror Rooms at a Manhattan gallery can stretch around an entire city block on some days, with a wait of up to six hours on the weekend.
Fans of the 88-year-old Kusama, described as the top-selling living female artist, are flocking to immerse themselves in her well-known infinity rooms and take selfies. But they need to do it quickly: visitors get only one minute in the first room, a space filled with silver orbs, and 30 seconds in the second, where you can peer into a glittery light show of shifting colors that feels like an endless expanse.