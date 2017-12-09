  1. Home
  2. World

Write-in votes could help decide Alabama Senate race

By JAY REEVES , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/09 00:51

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, sculptor, Tuscaloosa resident and retired Marine Col. Lee Busby checks the image of Mark Forester he sculpted o

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks the field before the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, in Fairhope Ala. Write

FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones speaks at a news conference, in Dolomite, Ala. In Alabama’s special

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Write-in votes could help decide Alabama's Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

Sculptor Lee Busby is running as a write-in, along with several others, and University of Alabama football coaches like Nick Saban often get write-in votes in state elections.

The secretary of state's office already is preparing for write-in votes by explaining the procedure used to count them.

The agency says such votes won't be counted unless the total number of write-in ballots exceeds the difference between the two leading candidates. And the count wouldn't be held until a week after election day, meaning the uncertainty could drag on.

At least one write-in vote already has been cast: Sen. Richard Shelby says he wrote in the name of a "distinguished" Republican on an absentee ballot.