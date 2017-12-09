Brazil's Temer seeks business support for pension reform

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Michel Temer is urging business leaders to support an unpopular social security overhaul in a push to get it passed.

The pension reform is a central pillar of Temer's plan to help Brazil recover from a protracted recession. But he hasn't corralled enough votes to pass the measure, and the window is closing as next year's elections approach.

Temer told a chemical industry conference Friday that Congress' lower house will vote on the measure Dec. 18 or 19. He asked those present to help him drum up support for it in Congress. The vote faces an uphill battle as Congress struggles with corruption allegations. It's been postponed before.

The changes would set a minimum retirement age and require most people to work longer to receive full benefits.