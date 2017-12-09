George Soros' group decries pig photo as anti-Semitic attack

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — George Soros' Open Society Foundations say a picture of a dead pig with an ambiguous inscription posted by a ruling party lawmaker on his Facebook page is an anti-Semitic attack on their founder.

Janos Pocs from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party posted the picture Friday, saying it was sent to him by friends. An inscription on the pig — "O volt a soros!!!" — can mean "He was next in line" or "He was Soros." Pocs denied any connection between Soros and the pig.

The Open Society Foundations described the photo as a "shocking attack" and "another example of officially accepted anti-Semitism in Viktor Orban's Hungary."

Orban has made Soros, an Hungarian-American financier and philanthropist, a repeated target of political campaigns.