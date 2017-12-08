Arkansas judge blocks state from issuing birth certificates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has halted the state from issuing new birth certificates until officials are able to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state's birth certificate law illegally favors heterosexual parents.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday set aside his orders requiring the state and three same-sex couples go into mediation on how to fix the state law to comply with the U.S. high court's order. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge earlier this week asked the state Supreme Court to stay or lift Fox's mediation order.

Rutledge told the court this week that both sides had agreed on an order that Fox rejected.

Fox said in his order he was hopeful that the governor could fix the law by executive action.