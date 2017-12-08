|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|15
|14
|1
|0
|46
|10
|43
|Man United
|15
|11
|2
|2
|35
|9
|35
|Chelsea
|15
|10
|2
|3
|28
|12
|32
|Liverpool
|15
|8
|5
|2
|33
|19
|29
|Arsenal
|15
|9
|1
|5
|29
|19
|28
|Tottenham
|15
|7
|4
|4
|23
|13
|25
|Burnley
|15
|7
|4
|4
|14
|12
|25
|Watford
|15
|6
|4
|5
|25
|26
|22
|Leicester
|15
|5
|5
|5
|20
|20
|20
|Everton
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|28
|18
|Southampton
|15
|4
|5
|6
|15
|18
|17
|Brighton
|15
|4
|5
|6
|14
|19
|17
|Stoke
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|30
|16
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|3
|8
|13
|17
|15
|Newcastle
|15
|4
|3
|8
|14
|22
|15
|Huddersfield
|15
|4
|3
|8
|9
|26
|15
|West Brom
|15
|2
|7
|6
|12
|21
|13
|Crystal Palace
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|25
|10
|West Ham
|15
|2
|4
|9
|13
|32
|10
|Swansea
|15
|2
|3
|10
|8
|18
|9
|Saturday, Dec. 9
West Ham vs. Chelsea 1230 GMT
Tottenham vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Leicester 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 10
Southampton vs. Arsenal 1200 GMT
Liverpool vs. Everton 1415 GMT
Man United vs. Man City 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Burnley vs. Stoke 1945 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Watford 2000 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Southampton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT
Swansea vs. Man City 1945 GMT
Newcastle vs. Everton 1945 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
Man United vs. Bournemouth 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Brighton 2000 GMT
West Ham vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
|Wolverhampton
|20
|15
|2
|3
|41
|17
|47
|Cardiff
|20
|13
|4
|3
|30
|14
|43
|Bristol City
|20
|10
|7
|3
|32
|21
|37
|Sheffield United
|20
|12
|1
|7
|33
|24
|37
|Aston Villa
|20
|10
|6
|4
|29
|18
|36
|Derby
|20
|10
|5
|5
|30
|21
|35
|Ipswich
|20
|10
|2
|8
|35
|30
|32
|Leeds
|20
|9
|3
|8
|30
|25
|30
|Middlesbrough
|20
|8
|5
|7
|25
|20
|29
|Preston
|20
|7
|8
|5
|23
|21
|29
|Brentford
|20
|6
|9
|5
|31
|27
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|20
|6
|9
|5
|25
|23
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|9
|0
|11
|28
|33
|27
|Reading
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|24
|26
|Fulham
|20
|6
|8
|6
|26
|27
|26
|Norwich
|20
|6
|6
|8
|18
|26
|24
|Millwall
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|21
|22
|QPR
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|29
|22
|Barnsley
|20
|5
|5
|10
|24
|31
|20
|Hull
|20
|4
|7
|9
|34
|37
|19
|Bolton
|20
|3
|7
|10
|19
|37
|16
|Birmingham
|20
|4
|4
|12
|10
|29
|16
|Sunderland
|20
|2
|8
|10
|26
|38
|14
|Burton Albion
|20
|3
|5
|12
|12
|38
|14
|Friday, Dec. 8
Sheffield United vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Nottingham Forest vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1730 GMT
|Monday, Dec. 11
Reading vs. Cardiff 2000 GMT
|Wigan
|19
|13
|3
|3
|36
|12
|42
|Shrewsbury
|19
|12
|4
|3
|26
|13
|40
|Scunthorpe
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|14
|38
|Blackburn
|19
|11
|4
|4
|34
|17
|37
|Bradford
|20
|11
|3
|6
|29
|22
|36
|Charlton
|19
|10
|5
|4
|29
|23
|35
|Peterborough
|20
|8
|5
|7
|31
|29
|29
|Portsmouth
|20
|9
|2
|9
|25
|24
|29
|Southend
|20
|7
|7
|6
|24
|29
|28
|Oxford United
|20
|7
|6
|7
|34
|27
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|7
|6
|7
|29
|30
|27
|Blackpool
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|27
|27
|Rotherham
|20
|8
|2
|10
|33
|30
|26
|Walsall
|19
|6
|7
|6
|27
|28
|25
|Bristol Rovers
|20
|8
|0
|12
|29
|36
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|20
|6
|6
|8
|22
|29
|24
|Doncaster
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|25
|23
|Oldham
|20
|6
|5
|9
|30
|38
|23
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|8
|7
|20
|24
|20
|Gillingham
|20
|4
|8
|8
|15
|22
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|5
|5
|10
|15
|22
|20
|Northampton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|15
|32
|19
|Bury
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|28
|17
|Plymouth
|20
|4
|5
|11
|15
|29
|17
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
|Luton Town
|20
|12
|5
|3
|48
|18
|41
|Notts County
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|20
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|37
|Exeter
|20
|11
|3
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Wycombe
|20
|9
|6
|5
|38
|29
|33
|Coventry
|20
|9
|5
|6
|21
|12
|32
|Mansfield Town
|20
|8
|8
|4
|30
|23
|32
|Swindon
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|25
|32
|Newport County
|20
|8
|6
|6
|27
|22
|30
|Lincoln City
|20
|8
|6
|6
|24
|19
|30
|Colchester
|20
|8
|5
|7
|26
|23
|29
|Grimsby Town
|20
|8
|5
|7
|24
|26
|29
|Cambridge United
|20
|8
|5
|7
|17
|23
|29
|Carlisle
|20
|7
|6
|7
|28
|27
|27
|Stevenage
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|31
|26
|Cheltenham
|20
|6
|6
|8
|27
|29
|24
|Crawley Town
|20
|5
|6
|9
|17
|23
|21
|Yeovil
|20
|5
|5
|10
|27
|38
|20
|Crewe
|20
|6
|2
|12
|21
|34
|20
|Forest Green
|20
|5
|5
|10
|23
|39
|20
|Morecambe
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|25
|19
|Port Vale
|20
|5
|3
|12
|19
|31
|18
|Barnet
|20
|4
|5
|11
|21
|29
|17
|Chesterfield
|20
|4
|5
|11
|23
|37
|17
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT