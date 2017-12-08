The Latest: Trump travel ban heard by federal appeals court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a hearing before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on President Donald Trump's updated travel ban (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Judges with a federal appeals court in Virginia have peppered a government lawyer with questions about President Donald Trump's latest travel ban, including whether the president has the authority to ban 150 million nationals from other countries.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Hashim Mooppan told judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the president's latest set of travel restrictions was the product of a global, multiagency review that found eight countries do not share enough security-related information with the United States. He insisted the latest travel ban is different than two previous bans that have been harshly criticized as anti-Muslim.

One judge referred to Trump's campaign promise and other statements he's made to keep Muslims out of the U.S., then asked if the court is supposed to "ignore reality" and believe the ban is not directed at Muslims.

The 4th Circuit is being asked to reverse a decision by a Maryland judge whose injunction in October barred the administration from enforcing the ban against travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen who have bona fide relationships with people or organizations in the U.S.

4:02 a.m.

President Donald Trump's updated travel ban is headed back to a federal appeals court in Virginia.

Thirteen judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will be asked to decide if the ban discriminates against Muslims or is necessary to protect national security.

Friday's scheduled hearing comes four days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration can fully enforce the ban as the separate challenges continue before the 4th Circuit and the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit appeals courts.

The 4th Circuit is being asked to reverse the decision of a Maryland judge who issued an injunction barring the administration from enforcing the ban against travelers who have bona fide relationships with people or organizations in the U.S.

The administration insists that the ban is based on legitimate national security concerns.