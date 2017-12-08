Hungry Chinese flight attendant had to try the passenger lunchboxes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Recently a flight attendant on a Nov. 30 Urumqi Airlines flight was captured on camera eating directly from several of the meals that had been prepared for passengers.

The flight was preparing to land, 45 minutes away from its destination of Yinchuan in Ningxia, China, when the flight attendant decided to have a quick bite to eat from some leftover meals.

The video shows the young lady with a row of over ten lunch boxes containing rice and meat. She casually takes a few bites from several of the boxes while enjoying a conversation with her co-worker.

After the video was uploaded on line, it caused quite a stir among netizens, commenting that flight attendants should be expected to model better behavior to make sure that passengers feel comfortable and welcome on their flights.

A week later on Dec. 7, a spokesperson from Urumqi Airlines acknowledged the incident, and said that the flight attendant in question had been suspended from her job for ignoring procedure and eating from meals that had been intended for passengers.

Normally, uneaten meals should remain sealed throughout a flight to be disposed of or redistributed upon landing. This flight attendant was punished for unsealing them and breaking with procedure.

Some netizens think that arrangement of so many open meal boxes suggests the flight attendants were having fun with the intention to film the shenanigans.

Urumqi Airlines is a subsidiary of China's Hainnan Airlines.