Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 8, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Spotty showers;30;25;SSW;13;84%;90%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;25;18;Nice with sunshine;24;18;ENE;20;47%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;Sunshine;12;3;ENE;7;64%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;16;9;A little rain;13;9;SW;9;75%;72%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Spotty showers;5;-1;WSW;24;81%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;A bit of ice;0;-1;NNE;12;78%;79%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cooler;8;1;Chilly with some sun;7;-1;E;9;64%;27%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;-3;-8;Cloudy and breezy;-1;-7;S;27;65%;70%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;Partly sunny and hot;37;23;ESE;8;38%;6%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;11;SSW;14;68%;68%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Sun and clouds;24;17;NNE;17;61%;44%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Plenty of sun;17;3;NW;13;37%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;Cloudy with showers;29;23;ESE;7;80%;84%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;31;15;Partly sunny;29;16;E;7;53%;14%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Partly sunny;32;22;ENE;11;52%;14%;5

Barcelona, Spain;More clouds than sun;14;5;Partly sunny;12;7;W;14;63%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;6;-5;Partly sunny;6;-4;NNW;6;36%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;13;5;A touch of rain;8;-2;WNW;16;72%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;6;1;Spotty showers;4;-1;WSW;21;63%;84%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;8;A bit of rain;20;11;WNW;7;73%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NW;18;78%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;4;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;WNW;22;66%;22%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;4;-2;Rather cloudy;3;-1;SW;14;68%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sun;10;-1;Partial sunshine;9;1;SW;6;78%;63%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain at times;9;1;Rain and snow;3;-3;NW;18;70%;60%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;30;22;Mostly sunny;32;18;SSE;11;55%;16%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;31;19;A t-storm in spots;29;17;NW;7;49%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;5;-1;Warmer;10;3;W;13;60%;14%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NE;14;46%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunshine and cooler;22;15;SSE;46;54%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;20;ENE;6;60%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;6;69%;45%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;3;-2;Morning snow showers;1;-6;WNW;31;61%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;ENE;10;66%;11%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;5;2;Spotty showers;5;0;WSW;21;70%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;Partly sunny;28;22;NNE;22;37%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;9;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;N;13;43%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast, downpours;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;N;16;87%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;24;9;Hazy sunshine;26;10;NNW;8;31%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Warmer;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;SW;11;14%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;27;20;Periods of rain;24;21;E;11;81%;92%;1

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;WNW;7;74%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cold;3;-3;Partly sunny, cold;3;-1;ESE;16;86%;68%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;20;3;Cooler;10;-2;N;10;37%;24%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;18;13;W;22;77%;23%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;20;14;Cloudy;20;14;ESE;7;48%;42%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;23;14;A stray t-shower;24;15;E;8;65%;74%;5

Havana, Cuba;Variable cloudiness;29;22;Rain, not as warm;24;17;NNW;18;69%;81%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;5;1;Spotty showers;3;0;SSE;31;91%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;34;21;Some sun, pleasant;31;21;WNW;6;61%;9%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;High clouds;20;13;E;8;40%;1%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;A passing shower;28;21;NE;6;57%;66%;4

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, pleasant;31;17;Mostly sunny;30;17;NNE;10;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;26;7;Mainly cloudy;23;6;N;5;43%;0%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;12;9;Clouds and sun;15;12;SSW;18;61%;39%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WSW;16;73%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;NW;10;41%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;12;Some sun, showers;25;13;SSW;12;55%;73%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mainly cloudy, mild;18;2;Clearing;15;-3;W;6;20%;0%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;Hazy sun;27;14;NNW;5;20%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;22;9;Partly sunny;23;8;SSE;6;62%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;34;20;Plenty of sun;33;20;N;17;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Partly sunny;6;1;SE;11;83%;71%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;26;Spotty showers;29;25;NE;15;73%;88%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;WSW;9;75%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, p.m. rain;24;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;20;NNE;9;85%;87%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;ENE;5;78%;86%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;16;1;NNE;13;53%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;31;26;A thunderstorm;30;25;SW;10;78%;63%;2

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;22;17;Decreasing clouds;22;17;S;12;73%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a shower;16;13;Partly sunny;17;13;WNW;12;82%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and colder;4;-1;Periods of sun;4;0;S;16;72%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny;27;14;NNE;8;19%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Variable cloudiness;30;24;WSW;10;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;15;4;Clouds and sunshine;14;6;WSW;6;71%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Sun and clouds;30;25;N;9;67%;56%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;Spotty showers;30;25;SSE;9;77%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;30;26;Humid with some sun;33;25;E;10;67%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;20;11;Variable cloudiness;22;12;SSE;16;57%;21%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;3;Partly sunny;18;0;NNE;7;41%;6%;5

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;25;9;NW;20;78%;73%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. shower or two;2;0;Rain and snow shower;1;-2;WNW;6;88%;59%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;ENE;23;58%;0%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;27;19;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ESE;14;56%;43%;11

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;1;-3;Turning cloudy;1;-4;NNE;0;64%;71%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-5;A little snow;1;-1;SSE;9;83%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Hazy sun;31;24;NNW;9;64%;5%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;14;Cloudy;25;13;NNE;22;56%;30%;5

New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;6;1;Cold with snow;2;-1;NW;14;73%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Abundant sunshine;18;6;ENE;8;43%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-14;Partial sunshine;-9;-14;ESE;9;80%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;10;0;Clouds and sun;9;2;SW;11;60%;27%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;2;0;Partly sunny;3;-6;WSW;9;56%;22%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon flurries;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;NE;10;71%;75%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;Showers and t-storms;29;26;WNW;16;81%;92%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;8;85%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;A few showers;30;24;ENE;11;78%;88%;6

Paris, France;Spotty showers;6;-2;Partly sunny;4;1;SSW;11;53%;74%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;35;23;Warm with some sun;32;21;ESE;14;29%;23%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;21;Sun and clouds;30;20;NNW;14;56%;5%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SE;12;71%;73%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;A stray shower;32;22;ESE;9;57%;68%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;5;-2;Colder;2;-2;WSW;18;59%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning out cloudy;-1;-12;Increasing clouds;3;0;SSW;7;63%;66%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;20;11;Showers, mainly late;18;11;E;13;73%;97%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Partly sunny;19;9;N;6;59%;23%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;NNE;14;61%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;-3;-4;Decreasing clouds;-1;-7;E;8;74%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;4;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;S;18;87%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;Rain and drizzle;27;22;NNE;10;80%;79%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;18;1;NNW;14;17%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;14;6;A passing shower;10;-2;NNE;14;55%;55%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;1;Cloudy, a bit of ice;2;0;S;13;83%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Increasing clouds;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;10;NE;11;49%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;19;NE;9;79%;74%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;24;SSE;20;65%;6%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;Periods of sun, nice;23;16;N;17;80%;17%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;1;Sunny and nice;21;1;ENE;9;20%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Sunny and beautiful;31;16;SW;9;32%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;22;An afternoon shower;29;21;NE;10;70%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;15;11;Mostly cloudy;16;12;W;8;85%;67%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;8;1;Mostly cloudy;9;2;SE;7;76%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;0;-6;Not as cold;5;2;SE;6;53%;68%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;8;3;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;SW;10;44%;0%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A heavy thunderstorm;29;25;NNW;13;83%;80%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;Clouds and sun, mild;10;-2;WSW;11;64%;61%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;E;22;66%;68%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;5;2;Partly sunny;4;0;SW;13;85%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;25;18;A morning shower;25;18;NE;19;48%;43%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;16;13;Remaining cloudy;18;14;ESE;13;66%;30%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;5;1;Spotty showers;3;-1;S;25;81%;78%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;12;2;A morning shower;10;-3;SW;12;63%;77%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Bit of rain, snow;6;2;Partly sunny;8;0;S;11;74%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;8;1;Plenty of sun;10;0;ENE;11;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;11;NE;9;44%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;16;6;Periods of rain;13;3;W;20;68%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;7;2;Sunny and warmer;10;2;N;11;51%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with some sun;2;-2;Snow;2;-5;NNW;15;66%;83%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;10;Sunny;18;10;W;14;60%;8%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;7;Becoming cloudy;15;7;W;16;67%;13%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-23;Sunshine;-10;-20;NW;18;70%;12%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;10;4;Clouds and sun, mild;12;7;NE;5;38%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;5;0;Mainly cloudy;3;-3;WNW;21;50%;8%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, not as hot;30;17;Increasing clouds;28;16;SSE;8;47%;26%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;SSW;11;74%;10%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;WSW;12;80%;64%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;23;18;Mostly sunny, windy;22;18;NNW;40;73%;30%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower in places;31;22;WSW;10;69%;70%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;2;-7;Plenty of sun;3;-8;ENE;4;59%;20%;2

