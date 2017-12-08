Philippine military wants martial law extended in south

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military and police have asked the president to extend martial law he declared in the country's south by a year because of continuing threats from pro-Islamic State group militants and communist guerrillas.

Interior Undersecretary Catalino Cuy said Friday the national police wants martial law, which expires on Dec. 31, to be extended by President Rodrigo Duterte to allow it to continue offensives against Muslim militants who eluded capture during a five-month siege of southern Marawi city.

Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the military has made a similar recommendation to Duterte so it can press efforts against Muslim extremists and communist New People's Army guerrillas, whose attacks have affected businesses and the economy.

Duterte imposed martial law in May to deal with the Marawi siege.