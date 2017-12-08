Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 8, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;Spotty showers;85;77;SSW;8;84%;90%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;77;64;Nice with sunshine;76;65;ENE;12;47%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;Sunshine;54;37;ENE;4;64%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;60;48;A little rain;55;49;SW;6;75%;72%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;41;34;Spotty showers;40;30;WSW;15;81%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;35;26;A bit of ice;32;30;NNE;7;78%;79%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cooler;46;34;Chilly with some sun;45;31;E;5;64%;27%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;27;18;Cloudy and breezy;30;20;S;17;65%;70%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;ESE;5;38%;6%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;62;46;Partly sunny;63;52;SSW;9;68%;68%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;Sun and clouds;75;63;NNE;10;61%;44%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;Plenty of sun;63;38;NW;8;37%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;Cloudy with showers;84;73;ESE;4;80%;84%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;87;59;Partly sunny;85;61;E;4;53%;14%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;Partly sunny;89;71;ENE;7;52%;14%;5

Barcelona, Spain;More clouds than sun;57;41;Partly sunny;53;45;W;9;63%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;43;23;Partly sunny;43;25;NNW;4;36%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;55;41;A touch of rain;47;28;WNW;10;72%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;42;33;Spotty showers;39;30;WSW;13;63%;84%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;47;A bit of rain;67;51;WNW;4;73%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;79;66;A t-storm in spots;78;66;NW;11;78%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;38;32;Mostly cloudy;36;26;WNW;14;66%;22%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;40;29;Rather cloudy;37;31;SW;9;68%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sun;49;29;Partial sunshine;48;33;SW;4;78%;63%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain at times;49;34;Rain and snow;38;27;NW;11;70%;60%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;87;71;Mostly sunny;89;65;SSE;7;55%;16%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;88;67;A t-storm in spots;84;62;NW;4;49%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;42;30;Warmer;50;38;W;8;60%;14%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NE;9;46%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;86;65;Sunshine and cooler;72;60;SSE;29;54%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;68;Partly sunny;82;68;ENE;4;60%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;90;73;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;4;69%;45%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;37;28;Morning snow showers;33;21;WNW;19;61%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;ENE;6;66%;11%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;41;36;Spotty showers;41;32;WSW;13;70%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;83;70;Partly sunny;83;71;NNE;14;37%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;49;35;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;N;8;43%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast, downpours;86;77;A t-storm in spots;85;78;N;10;87%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;75;49;Hazy sunshine;79;50;NNW;5;31%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Warmer;57;35;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;SW;7;14%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;80;67;Periods of rain;75;70;E;7;81%;92%;1

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;WNW;4;74%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cold;38;27;Partly sunny, cold;37;31;ESE;10;86%;68%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;68;38;Cooler;50;28;N;6;37%;24%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;64;55;Partly sunny;64;56;W;14;77%;23%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;67;57;Cloudy;68;58;ESE;4;48%;42%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;73;57;A stray t-shower;75;59;E;5;65%;74%;5

Havana, Cuba;Variable cloudiness;84;72;Rain, not as warm;75;63;NNW;11;69%;81%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;41;34;Spotty showers;38;33;SSE;19;91%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;93;70;Some sun, pleasant;87;70;WNW;4;61%;9%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;High clouds;68;55;E;5;40%;1%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;66;A passing shower;83;69;NE;4;57%;66%;4

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, pleasant;88;62;Mostly sunny;86;63;NNE;6;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;78;45;Mainly cloudy;73;43;N;3;43%;0%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;54;49;Clouds and sun;60;53;SSW;11;61%;39%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;WSW;10;73%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;92;75;Mostly sunny;90;74;NW;7;41%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;53;Some sun, showers;77;56;SSW;8;55%;73%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mainly cloudy, mild;64;36;Clearing;59;26;W;4;20%;0%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;51;Hazy sun;81;58;NNW;3;20%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;72;47;Partly sunny;74;46;SSE;4;62%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;93;67;Plenty of sun;92;69;N;11;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;45;31;Partly sunny;43;35;SE;7;83%;71%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;86;79;Spotty showers;85;77;NE;9;73%;88%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;85;74;WSW;6;75%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, p.m. rain;76;66;Rain and a t-storm;75;69;NNE;6;85%;87%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;ENE;3;78%;86%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;38;A t-storm in spots;60;34;NNE;8;53%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;87;78;A thunderstorm;87;78;SW;6;78%;63%;2

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;71;63;Decreasing clouds;71;63;S;8;73%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a shower;61;55;Partly sunny;62;56;WNW;7;82%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and colder;39;30;Periods of sun;39;31;S;10;72%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;78;50;Partly sunny;81;57;NNE;5;19%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;Variable cloudiness;86;75;WSW;6;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;58;39;Clouds and sunshine;56;43;WSW;4;71%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;79;Sun and clouds;86;78;N;6;67%;56%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;77;Spotty showers;86;77;SSE;5;77%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;86;79;Humid with some sun;92;78;E;6;67%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;69;51;Variable cloudiness;72;53;SSE;10;57%;21%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;38;Partly sunny;64;32;NNE;5;41%;6%;5

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;74;Rain and a t-storm;76;49;NW;12;78%;73%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. shower or two;36;33;Rain and snow shower;35;29;WNW;4;88%;59%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;87;76;Clouds and sun;88;76;ENE;15;58%;0%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;81;66;A t-storm in spots;84;64;ESE;9;56%;43%;11

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;34;27;Turning cloudy;34;25;NNE;0;64%;71%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;25;23;A little snow;34;29;SSE;6;83%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Hazy sun;89;75;NNW;5;64%;5%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;77;57;Cloudy;77;56;NNE;14;56%;30%;5

New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;42;34;Cold with snow;36;31;NW;8;73%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;Abundant sunshine;64;42;ENE;5;43%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;22;8;Partial sunshine;16;7;ESE;5;80%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;49;33;Clouds and sun;49;35;SW;7;60%;27%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;36;31;Partly sunny;37;21;WSW;6;56%;22%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon flurries;33;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;NE;6;71%;75%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;82;77;Showers and t-storms;83;78;WNW;10;81%;92%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Showers and t-storms;84;75;NW;5;85%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;75;A few showers;86;75;ENE;7;78%;88%;6

Paris, France;Spotty showers;43;28;Partly sunny;39;34;SSW;7;53%;74%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;95;73;Warm with some sun;90;69;ESE;9;29%;23%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;92;70;Sun and clouds;86;68;NNW;9;56%;5%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;SE;7;71%;73%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;73;A stray shower;90;72;ESE;6;57%;68%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;42;29;Colder;36;28;WSW;11;59%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning out cloudy;29;10;Increasing clouds;38;31;SSW;4;63%;66%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;52;Showers, mainly late;65;51;E;8;73%;97%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;Partly sunny;66;48;N;4;59%;23%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;Some sun, a shower;87;77;NNE;9;61%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;26;24;Decreasing clouds;29;19;E;5;74%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;39;33;Mostly cloudy;36;31;S;11;87%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;72;Rain and drizzle;80;72;NNE;6;80%;79%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;58;36;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;NNW;9;17%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;57;43;A passing shower;50;28;NNE;9;55%;55%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;36;35;Cloudy, a bit of ice;36;32;S;8;83%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Increasing clouds;63;49;Mostly sunny;64;50;NE;7;49%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;76;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;66;NE;6;79%;74%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;76;Mostly sunny;84;75;SSE;13;65%;6%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;65;Periods of sun, nice;74;61;N;11;80%;17%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;34;Sunny and nice;71;33;ENE;5;20%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;Sunny and beautiful;88;60;SW;6;32%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;72;An afternoon shower;83;71;NE;6;70%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;59;52;Mostly cloudy;61;53;W;5;85%;67%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;47;33;Mostly cloudy;49;35;SE;4;76%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;32;21;Not as cold;42;36;SE;3;53%;68%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;37;Partly sunny, chilly;48;37;SW;6;44%;0%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A heavy thunderstorm;84;77;NNW;8;83%;80%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;Clouds and sun, mild;51;28;WSW;7;64%;61%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;An afternoon shower;85;75;E;14;66%;68%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;41;35;Partly sunny;39;31;SW;8;85%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;77;65;A morning shower;77;64;NE;12;48%;43%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;61;55;Remaining cloudy;64;57;ESE;8;66%;30%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;40;34;Spotty showers;37;30;S;16;81%;78%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;53;36;A morning shower;50;27;SW;8;63%;77%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Bit of rain, snow;43;35;Partly sunny;47;32;S;7;74%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;46;34;Plenty of sun;51;32;ENE;7;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;67;48;Mostly sunny;69;51;NE;6;44%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;60;43;Periods of rain;56;37;W;13;68%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;45;36;Sunny and warmer;50;35;N;7;51%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with some sun;35;29;Snow;35;22;NNW;9;66%;83%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;65;50;Sunny;64;49;W;9;60%;8%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;63;44;Becoming cloudy;58;45;W;10;67%;13%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;17;-9;Sunshine;14;-4;NW;11;70%;12%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;51;40;Clouds and sun, mild;54;45;NE;3;38%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;42;31;Mainly cloudy;37;26;WNW;13;50%;8%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, not as hot;86;62;Increasing clouds;82;62;SSE;5;47%;26%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;38;31;Mostly cloudy;35;26;SSW;7;74%;10%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;44;30;Mostly cloudy;36;30;WSW;7;80%;64%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;73;64;Mostly sunny, windy;72;64;NNW;25;73%;30%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;90;74;A shower in places;88;72;WSW;6;69%;70%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;35;19;Plenty of sun;38;18;ENE;2;59%;20%;2

