Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan consider Taipei European School for daughter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pop superstar Jay Chou (周杰倫) and Taiwanese-Australian actress Hannah Quinlivan (昆凌) were considering sending their daughter Hathaway to a kindergarten at the Taipei European School (TES), reports said Friday.

The celebrity couple has two children, Hathaway, aged two years and five months, and her little brother, Romeo, who was born last June.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported Friday that a reader had seen Chou at the school, presumably to make enquiries about enrollment of his daughter.

If the couple goes ahead with education at the school, it could cost them up to NT$700,000 (US$23,300) a year. Chou is worth an estimated NT$6 billion (US$200 million), according to the newspaper.

The school, located in the capital’s Shilin District, has English, French and German sections, counting a total of 1,700 students from 50 countries, according to its website. Only foreign passport holders can apply to receive education. Several major celebrities living in Taiwan have children enrolled at TES, the Apple Daily reported.

Responding to enquiries about the superstar’s plans, his company said it would not comment on Chou’s private life.