KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Protests in Ukraine focusing on endemic corruption are tapping a deep strain of discontent in a country prone to upheaval.

Anti-government protesters in Ukraine have set up a few dozen tents outside parliament in Kiev, a far smaller showing than during massive 2014 protests and the 2004 Orange Revolution that forced a rerun of a fraudulent presidential election.

But the protests are spearheaded by former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, a man of preternatural energy and self-assurance who has already overthrown one regime.

His overall support in Ukraine appears low — a weekend rally that called attracted only about 3,000 people.

But he has some influential allies, including journalist-turned lawmaker Mustafa Nayyem, whose social media calls to rally set the 2013-2014 protests in motion.