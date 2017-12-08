Protests in Ukraine raise specter of another uprising

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, center, speaks to people wounded during clashes with police in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Protests in Ukraine focusing on endemic corruption are tapping a deep strain of discontent in a country prone to upheaval.
Anti-government protesters in Ukraine have set up a few dozen tents outside parliament in Kiev, a far smaller showing than during massive 2014 protests and the 2004 Orange Revolution that forced a rerun of a fraudulent presidential election.
But the protests are spearheaded by former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, a man of preternatural energy and self-assurance who has already overthrown one regime.
His overall support in Ukraine appears low — a weekend rally that called attracted only about 3,000 people.
But he has some influential allies, including journalist-turned lawmaker Mustafa Nayyem, whose social media calls to rally set the 2013-2014 protests in motion.