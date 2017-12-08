Usmanov urges IOC to let Russia flag fly at 2018 Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A leading Russian sports official has urged the IOC to reverse a ban on the country's flag from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Alisher Usmanov, the president of the International Fencing Federation, says the legal principle of "No guilt — no punishment" means clean Russian athletes are being denied "basic human rights."

Usmanov, writing in an open letter to International Olympic Committee executive board members, says "discrimination in any form contradicts the principles of the Olympic Movement."

The board is chaired by IOC President Thomas Bach, an Olympic gold medalist in fencing. The IOC imposed a range of sanctions on Russia for organized doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Usmanov asks the IOC to let Russian gold medalists "reach the summit of their dream and see the flag of their motherland in Pyeongchang's sky."