Director Bryan Singer accused in lawsuit of assaulting teen

SEATTLE (AP) — Director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit filed in Seattle claims Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman during a 2003 yacht party. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

A representative for Singer tells The New York Times that the director denies the allegations.

Messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Singer's representatives early Friday were not immediately returned.

Singer directed "Superman Returns" and several "X-Men" movies.

He is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.