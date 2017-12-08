The Latest: France's Macron: Lebanon's stability essential

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the meeting of world diplomats in Paris to rally support for Lebanon and its Prime Minister Saad Hariri (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the international community must "stay mobilized" for Lebanon's peaceful future.

Macron spoke at the start of a gathering of world diplomats on Friday in Paris focused on the Lebanon crisis. He say that support is the "best rampart against instability" and that the world must do more to support security, but also to provide humanitarian and economic support.

Macron says Lebanon is "fragile but essential."

The French president also said he wants to emphasize "in the strongest terms" that the region's problems won't be solved unilaterally or by imposition of might. He says the region can only return to balance if it upholds pluralism. He says Lebanon is a model for that.

___

7:30 a.m.

The United States says it will voice support for Lebanon's "sovereignty, stability and independence" during a gathering of world diplomats in Paris.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others plan to attend Friday's meeting hosted by France. It's the first major gathering of key nations to discuss Lebanon's future since a crisis erupted following Hariri's resignation while in Saudi Arabia. Hariri has since rescinded his resignation.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Tillerson will affirm U.S. support for Lebanon's military. She says he will also encourage other nations to do more to constrain Hezbollah and argue that doing so will lead to a "stronger, more stable Lebanon."

Hariri tweeted after arriving in Paris that the meeting will be important for supporting Lebanon's economy.