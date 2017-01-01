'German Michelin Star Chef' exposed as a fake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A German man who claimed to be a Michelin star chef and was hired by a Kaohsiung hotel to prepare a "Michelin banquet," has been exposed by Taiwanese netizens on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆廢公社) to only have worked briefly as a part-time assistant at a restaurant in his native Germany.

The German national, who has been identified by Taiwanese netizens as Vladimir Keller, has moved to Taichung to be with his Taiwanese girlfriend and has been spotted selling cakes from a portable stand in the city's Fengjia Night Market. Last year, after multiple media reports about Keller, Kaohsiung's Hotel WO invited him to serve as a chef to prepare a "Michelin Weekly Feast."



Advertisement in which Kelly posed as a Michelin star chef. (爆廢公社)

However, Taiwanese netizens on Breaking News Commune discovered that he is not in fact a Michelin star chef, and though he worked very briefly at a Michelin star restaurant in Germany called Kochu Karu, he was not employed as a chef. In a response sent to an inquiry about his employment at Kochu Karu by a netizen, the restaurant wrote that Keller had only worked at the establishment part-time for a total of 45 hours from March to April of 2015, that he only helped out with menial tasks, and the restaurant did not have a Michelin star during his brief stint there, but rather a "BIB Gourmand" status.

After he was exposed to be faking his Michelin credentials, Hotel WO posted a statement on Facebook saying, "Due to false media reports, the company mistook Mr. Vladi for an authentic Michelin chef and invited him to provide the Dec. 12-18 Michelin Weekly Banquet in 2016. At the request of Kochu Karu, the related publications regarding this event have been removed. We apologize for unintentionally offending the Berlin, Germany restaurant Kochu Karu."



Kochu Karu response to inquiry about Keller's work history at the restaurant. (爆廢公社)



