University students create comprehensive Taiwan eco-guide app

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After three years of work, university students from National Chung Cheng University completed an app to identify over 130 animal species in Taiwan, reported Taiwan Animal News.

The app is called Chung-cheng Eco Guide APP (中正生態APP) and includes photos and sounds of the featured animals.

The idea for the app first came to the students and teachers when they were completing required fieldwork. Previously students were required to lug around a hefty identification manual. The app will eliminates the need for such manuals.

The app is the most comprehensive and interactive animal identifying app in Taiwan.

What's more, most of the pictures included are from student competitions and as a result are visually magnificent. Students were instructed to position themselves against the wind when taking photos so that the animals, particularly mammals, wouldn't smell them so quickly and run away.

So far, the app has a 4.6 rating on Google Play. The app is only available in Chinese at this time.