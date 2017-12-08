  1. Home
  2. World

Nepal begins counting votes for new provincial assemblies

By  Associated Press
2017/12/08 16:20

Nepalese election officials seal the ballot box after voting ended at a polling station in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Millions of peopl

Nepalese election commission staff wrap a ballot box with a cloth after the completion of polling in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Million

Nepalese policemen and election commission staff carry ballot boxes after the completion of polling in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Milli

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Election officials in Nepal have begun counting votes for national and provincial assemblies.

An initial report from the Election Commission shows communist parties won two seats in the 165-member National Assembly and are leading in many more places.

Ballot boxes are still being transported from remote villages to district headquarters for counting.

The mostly peaceful elections were held in two phases. The northern half of the country voted on Nov. 26 and the rest on Thursday.

It is the first election for seven provincial assemblies established under the constitution adopted in 2015.