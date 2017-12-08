Pantone reveals Color of the Year 2018: Ultra Violet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News )- Pantone's Color of the Year for 2018 is 18-3838 Ultra Violet.

Each year, Pantone chooses a color that encompasses something about fashion, decorating and design trends. This year, the chosen color is said to be a reflection of what’s needed in our world today, not what’s going on in our world today. Also for centuries, purple has been associated with royalty.

Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said that "It’s (Ultra Violet) also the most complex of all colors, because it takes two shades that are seemingly diametrically opposed — blue and red — and brings them together to create something new.”

Pantone's Color of the Year 2017 is 15-0343 Greenery, a refreshing and revitalizing shade, symbolizing new beginnings.