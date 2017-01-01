Taiwanese 3rd most addicted to smartphones while traveling

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese are the third most addicted to smartphones while traveling, according to a survey released yesterday by Hotels.com.

Taiwanese spend an average of 3.6 hours glued to their smartphones when on vacation, well above the global average of 2.7 hours per day and trailing only travelers from Thailand at 4.1 and South Korea 3.9 hours per day, respectively.

According to the survey, 25.3 percent of Taiwanese travelers said that their fear of their smartphone losing electricity far exceeded their anxiety about getting lost in a new city, having their wallets stolen, or even missing their flight. Over 30 percent readily admitted that they would not be able to accomplish the perfect trip if they failed to bring their smartphones along.

In order to stay "connected" at all times, 40 percent of Taiwanese respondents said that they are accustomed to renting portable Wi-Fi hotspots when they go overseas. Another nearly 30 percent said that the first thing they do when they check into a hotel is to make sure their phone can connect to Wi-Fi.

After making sure their Wi-Fi is set up, the next priority is to take photos and video of the room, before telling relatives that they have safely arrived.

A new trend is "travel bragging" with the favorite activities shared on social media including "food porn," tourist attractions, and photos with travel companions.

Daniel Craig, VP of mobile at Hotels.com said that mobile phones are increasingly becoming important to travelers as they gain social status by posting personal travel updates. This explains why up to 50 percent of travelers think taking their cell phones with them will make the trip even happier. Up to 40 percent of Taiwanese refuse to book a room in a hotel if it does not provide free Wi-Fi.