Kings beat Senators for 7th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty scored 32 seconds into overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

Dustin Brown, Alex Iafallo and Tanner Pearson also scored for Los Angeles, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots.

The Kings appeared to be on their way to a regulation win, but Ottawa's Ryan Dzingel tied the game with his ninth of the season in the final seconds of the third.

Jean-Gabriel Dumont and Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators, who have lost 10 of 11. Mike Condon had 36 stops.

Los Angeles and Ottawa exchanged goals in each period in regulation.

The Kings jumped in front when Tyler Toffoli made a nice move to get by Ottawa's Ben Harpur and then passed to Pearson, who buried the open look in front.

Shut out in their previous two games, the Senators tied it at 1 at 16:24. Duchene jumped on a loose puck on a power play and fired it into the goal.

After Iafallo picked up his second goal of the season in the second, Ottawa tied it again. Los Angeles turned the puck over in its end and Gabriel Dumont's shot was deflected by Kuemper in front of the crease to Pageau, who spun and converted a backhander for his third of the season.

The Kings grabbed a 3-2 lead in the third when a Christian Folin shot deflected off the stick of Brown and hopped into the net with 3:28 to play.

UP NEXT

Senators: Will play the sixth of seven consecutive road games Saturday in San Jose.

Kings: Wrap up a three-game homestand Saturday against Carolina.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey