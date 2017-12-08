Top US diplomat, others meet to rally support for Lebanon

PARIS (AP) — The United States says it will voice support for Lebanon's "sovereignty, stability and independence" during a gathering of world diplomats in Paris.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others plan to attend Friday's meeting hosted by France. It's the first major gathering of key nations to discuss Lebanon's future since a crisis erupted following Hariri's resignation while in Saudi Arabia. Hariri has since rescinded his resignation.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Tillerson will affirm U.S. support for Lebanon's military. She says he will also encourage other nations to do more to constrain Hezbollah and argue that doing so will lead to a "stronger, more stable Lebanon."

Hariri tweeted after arriving in Paris that the meeting will be important for supporting Lebanon's economy.