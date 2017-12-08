British PM in Brussels amid possible Brexit breakthrough

BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting with top European Union officials to make a final push to expand talks on her country leaving the bloc to the vital issues of future relations and trade.

May arrived in Brussels early Friday to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, after a round of overnight telephone calls appeared to have clinched a breakthrough on the issue of Irish borders.

May's EU partners insist that the talks must make "sufficient progress" on Britain's financial settlement, a way to keep open Northern Ireland's border with Ireland and the rights of citizens hit by Brexit.

They meet in Brussels in a week to decide whether enough ground has been made to broaden the talks to future relations and trade, as Britain so badly wants.