Flyers beat Canucks 4-1 for 3rd straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, helping the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds also scored for the Flyers, who have won three in a row after a 10-game losing streak. Jakub Voracek had three assists.

Philadelphia's Brian Elliot made 36 saves for his 200th NHL victory.

Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks, who had won three in a row. Jacob Markstrom, coming off his first career NHL shutout, stopped 22 shots.

Vancouver played without top-line center Bo Horvat, who could miss up to six weeks with a broken foot. Horvat, who has 10 goals and 10 assists in 28 games, got hurt Tuesday against Carolina.

The Canucks jumped all over the Flyers in the first period, outshooting Philadelphia 9-0 before Markstrom made his first save around the eight-minute mark. The goalie was busy after the early lull, making seven saves during a power play for the Flyers.

Philadelphia scored on the second of three straight man advantages in the first. Gostisbehere fired from the blue line and the puck caromed off Sam Gagner's stick to open the scoring at 14:08.

The Flyers got another goal just 45 seconds into the second. Voracek won a puck battle along the boards, skated through the slot and then dished to Raffl, who tipped in the puck.

Vancouver's penalties cost the club again midway in the second, this time with Sven Baertschi off for interference. Giroux one-timed a pass from Gostisbehere and the Flyers had a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The Canucks got on the board with just 19 seconds left in the second. Boeser picked up a Baertschi rebound at the top of the Flyers crease and backhanded it in. Boeser's 14th goal of the year stood after being reviewed for interference.

Simmonds got an empty-netter with just over a minute left to play.

NOTES: Canucks F Alex Burmistrov returned to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch for three straight games. ... The Flyers were without Brandon Manning (upper body) and Michal Neuvirth (lower body).

