Martial law may be extended for a year in southern Philippines

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has proposed a one-year extension to martial law recommendation in Mindanao.

According to PhilippineStar, the current acting secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government Catalino Cuy mentioned that confirmed PNP's recommendation.

Last month, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said the decision to extend martial law in Mindanao would be up to the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines since they will be deployed in conflict areas.

Martial law was first implemented on 23 May this year after Marawi City was stormed by heavily-armed homegrown militants who pledged allegiance to the dreaded Islamic State.