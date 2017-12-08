  1. Home
  2. World

Martial law may be extended for a year in southern Philippines

Extension of martial law to address issues of continuing armed threats

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/08 14:09

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has proposed a one-year extension to martial law recommendation in Mindanao.

According to PhilippineStar, the current acting secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government Catalino Cuy mentioned that confirmed PNP's recommendation. 

Last month, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said the decision to extend martial law in Mindanao would be up to the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines since they will be deployed in conflict areas.

Martial law was first implemented on 23 May this year after Marawi City was stormed by heavily-armed homegrown militants who pledged allegiance to the dreaded Islamic State. 

 
Mindanao
Philippines
Martial Law

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines economy is a race car, but not overheating: Central Bank chief
2017/12/07 15:25
Philippines government investigates Dengvaxia dengue vaccine
2017/12/05 16:50
Editorial: Taiwan can further intensify its links with Duterte’s Philippines
2017/11/30 16:07
Trump skips important East Asia Summit plenary, leaves the Philippines earlier than planned
2017/11/15 16:02
Trump visits 31st ASEAN Summit
2017/11/13 16:03