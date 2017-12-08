AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 photo, anti-government demonstrators help a woman in a wheelchair get past a burning barricade they erected to block th
In this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 photo, family and friends gather around the coffin containing the remains of 19-year-old Kimberly Dayana Fonseca, in Te
Maria Jose Pelen, 7, poses for a portrait dressed as an angel in honor of the festivities celebrating the town's patron saint, the Virgin of the Immac
In this Nov. 9, 2017 photo published on Dec. 5, Gesner Sagaille 65, scrapes hair off a goat's snout, at the La Saline slaughterhouse, in Port-au-Princ
In this Nov. 9, 2017 photo published on Dec. 5, goat skinner Sonson Pierre hauls goat pelts at the La Saline slaughterhouse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 photo, people hold placards featuring Cuba's late leader Fidel Castro in a march to commemorate one year since Castro was
In this Nov. 12, 2017 photo published Friday, Dec. 1, Luana Borges helps her daughter Luana Silva dress for the Azorean Culture Festival, in Enseada d
In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, Argentina's Independiente fans cheer from the stands during a Copa Sudamericana first leg, final soccer match a
In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, Brazil's Flamengo Rever, center, celebrates his goal against Argentina's Independiente during a Copa Sudamerica
In this Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 photo, supporters surround Jose Antonio Meade, as he greets them at an event celebrating his registration as a candidate
In this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 photo, an olive ridley sea turtle hatchling plods towards the sea, in Sayulita, Mexican state of Nayarit. "Red Tortugue
In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, Adriana, daughter of two activists who were killed during the Argentine dictatorship in 1976, smiles after a news
In this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 photo, a samba band member turns a broom, beer can and string into a selfie stick at the Oswaldo Cruz neighborhood, mar
In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, Brooklyn Nets' Demarre Carroll takes a break from helping paint a wall to sign a fan's basketball during an NBA
In this Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 photo, a voter walks to a polling station to vote in the country's judicial elections in Mecapaca, Bolivia. More than 50%
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.
Tensions stayed high in Honduras, with no definitive winner declared in the second week since the Central American nation's presidential election.
Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu Nalio documented conditions at the La Saline slaughterhouse in Haiti's capital, where more than 100 workers are in a constant struggle to make ends meet amid unhygienic conditions, poor regulation and even violence.
Cubans held a match to mark the one-year anniversary of Fidel Castro's burial in Santiago at the eastern end of the island.
A week after resigning as Mexico's finance secretary, Jose Antonio Meade declared he was seeking the presidential nomination of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party and was greeted enthusiastically by party leaders even though he is not a member.
Bolivia held judicial elections and more than 50 percent of the ballots were nullified by voters, which the opposition called a sign of no confidence in left-leaning President Evo Morales.
The Guatemalan town of Ciudad Vieja celebrated the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception to kick off the Christmas season.
School children in Mexico City cheered a visit by Brooklyn Nets players as part of an NBA Cares event to help beautify their school, which was damaged by the Sept. 19 earthquake.
Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk
