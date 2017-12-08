Brandon Ingram hit 3-pointer to lift Lakers over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Ingram made the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 21 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson each added 16 points to help the Lakers snap a five-game skid.

Joel Embiid scored 33 points, and Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for Philadelphia.

The 76ers overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to tie it on Embiid's two free throws with 39.8 seconds remaining. Lonzo Ball missed a 3 on Los Angeles' ensuing possession, and Embiid then missed a chance to give Philadelphia the lead.

On the winning play, Ball drove to the basket before dishing back to Ingram on the right wing. After a timeout, Richaun Holmes' tying attempt at the buzzer was way off.

The winning basket sent Ball's dad, LaVar, into a wild celebration in a suite. Lonzo Ball, loudly booed every time he touched the ball, had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

WIZARDS 109, SUNS 99

PHOENIX (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points to help Washington beat Phoenix,

Two nights after scoring 51 points in a victory at Portland, Beal had 22 points in the first half.

Former Sun Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards.

T.J. Warren had 23 points for Phoenix. The Suns played their first game with star guard Devin Booker sidelined with a groin injury. Booker is expected to miss two to three weeks with the left adductor strain. He was hurt Tuesday night in Toronto.

