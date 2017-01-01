5.4 earthquake rocks Yilan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County late this morning (Dec. 8) at 11:44 a.m., with an intensity level of 2 felt in Yilan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of Friday's 5.4 temblor was 73.6 kilometers East-Southeast of the Yilan County government at a depth of 71.6 kilometers.

In addition to an intensity level of 2 felt in Yilan County, Hualien County also registered an intensity of 2. Meanwhile, an intensity level of 1 was felt in Nantou County, Taichung City, New Taipei City, Taichung County, Yunlin County, Yunlin County, Changhua County, and Central Chiayi County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.