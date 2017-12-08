  1. Home
Haley breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers beat Jets 6-4

By PAUL GEREFFI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/08 11:38

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Micheal Haley scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lead the Florida Panthers over the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 on Thursday night.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals, and Denis Malgin, Mark Pysyk and Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game skid. James Reimer made 35 saves.

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler, Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored. Eric Comrie stopped 30 shots in his second career start.

The Panthers took a 5-4 lead when Haley redirected a shot by Derek MacKenzie 9:58 into the third. Trocheck added an empty-netter with 10.1 seconds left.

Trocheck gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead 48 seconds into the third when he poked in a rebound during a power play. The Jets tied it again 1:03 later on Laine's goal.

The Panthers tied it at 3 when Malgin took a pass from Colton Sceviour from behind the net in front and poked it past Comrie with 4:13 left in the second.

The Jets took a 3-2 on a power-play goal by Wheeler. The Panthers had successfully killed off a 5-on-3, but six seconds later Wheeler took a nice pass from Laine and fired a shot from the right circle at 3:50 of the second.

Pysyk and Ekblad put Florida up 2-0 with goals 29 seconds apart in the first period, but Ehlers and Lowry tied it before the first intermission.

NOTES: Panthers C Aleksander Barkov left in the second period with an upper-body injury and didn't return. ... Ekblad got his 42nd career goal, tying him with Gord Murphy for third in Panthers history in goals by a defenseman. ... Laine has four goals and seven points in four games. ... Wheeler has a four-game point streak.

UP NEXT

Jets: Visit Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Panthers: Host Colorado on Saturday night.

