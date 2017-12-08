Monahan lifts Flames past Canadiens 3-2 in OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the game 1:14 into overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Monahan finished a 2-on-1 break by taking a feed from Johnny Gaudreau and beating Carey Price from the slot.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Calgary (14-12-2), which was coming off a shootout loss in Toronto on Wednesday night. David Rittich made 35 saves in his second career start.

Daniel Carr and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (13-13-4). Price stopped 34 shots.

Each team scored from the side of the net in the first period. Monahan's first shot hit the side, but he picked up the rebound, spun around and sneaked the puck inside the near post at 6:31. Carr backhanded a shot off Rittich's back and in from close range at 8:36.

It was the sixth point in four games for Carr since he was promoted from the minors last week.

Montreal captain Max Pacioretty broke down the right side and backhanded a pass in front that Danault tipped over Rittich's glove at 10:10 of the second period.

The Flames got the puck into the net in a goal-mouth scramble at 7:49 of the third, but officials ruled no goal because Price was pushed into the net. Calgary challenged, and the second review showed no interference and the goal was awarded to Hathaway — his first of the season and second in 46 NHL games.

Hathaway, Sam Bennett and Brett Kulak were jamming at the puck when it crossed the line.

The Flames had a chance to take the lead with a two-man advantage for a full minute starting at the 12:47 mark but couldn't score.

NOTES: With Matthew Tkachuk's one-game suspension, F Freddie Hamilton moved into the Calgary lineup. ... Calgary F Curtis Lazar played in his 200th career game. ... Flames F Jaromir Jagr sat out a second straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Montreal started Jakub Jerabek on defense, bumping Victor Mete. ... Montreal F Jonathan Drouin skated Thursday morning but still missed a fourth game, the last two with an illness.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.