All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71 12-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85 9-5-0 9-5-1 5-1-1 New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81 6-4-2 10-3-2 2-1-0 Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70 10-5-0 7-5-1 5-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96 8-1-2 8-8-1 4-3-1 Washington 29 17 11 1 35 90 86 11-5-0 6-6-1 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98 10-3-1 6-8-2 4-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81 11-5-2 4-5-0 4-3-2 Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74 8-4-2 5-5-2 1-1-2 Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93 8-6-3 5-7-1 8-1-1 Carolina 26 11 10 5 27 72 80 6-4-3 5-6-2 2-3-2 Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91 5-5-4 6-7-1 3-7-0 Philadelphia 28 10 11 7 27 79 85 4-6-4 6-5-3 1-0-3 Ottawa 26 9 11 6 24 74 89 4-5-5 5-6-1 2-2-1 Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93 5-5-3 5-8-1 3-3-1 Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96 3-9-1 4-8-3 2-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80 11-2-1 7-5-2 8-1-1 Los Angeles 29 18 8 3 39 90 63 8-5-2 10-3-1 3-3-2 St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75 9-5-0 9-3-2 4-1-1 Winnipeg 28 17 7 4 38 95 76 10-2-1 7-5-3 5-1-1 Vegas 27 17 9 1 35 94 85 11-2-0 6-7-1 9-1-0 Dallas 28 16 11 1 33 86 81 10-3-0 6-8-1 4-7-0 Vancouver 28 14 10 4 32 78 77 5-5-3 9-5-1 3-4-0 Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92 7-8-0 8-4-2 4-3-0 San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61 7-6-1 7-4-1 4-1-2 Anaheim 29 12 11 6 30 78 86 7-7-2 5-4-4 3-2-4 Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82 8-3-2 5-8-1 4-5-0 Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79 6-5-2 6-6-3 2-5-2 Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91 8-5-1 4-8-1 4-5-1 Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96 5-9-0 6-6-2 4-1-0 Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110 3-8-1 4-11-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 4, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Boston 6, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2

Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.