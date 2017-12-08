All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71 Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85 Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74 Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93 Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91 Ottawa 26 9 11 6 24 74 89 Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93 Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81 Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70 N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96 Washington 29 17 11 1 35 90 86 Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98 N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81 Carolina 26 11 10 5 27 72 80 Philadelphia 28 10 11 7 27 79 85 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80 St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75 Winnipeg 28 17 7 4 38 95 76 Dallas 28 16 11 1 33 86 81 Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82 Chicago 28 12 11 5 29 84 79 Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 29 18 8 3 39 90 63 Vegas 27 17 9 1 35 94 85 Vancouver 28 14 10 4 32 78 77 Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92 San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61 Anaheim 29 12 11 6 30 78 86 Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96 Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 4, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Boston 6, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2

Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.