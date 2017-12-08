Silver says NBA considering G League team in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league is considering putting an NBA G League team in Mexico.

Silver also announced plans to launch an NBA Academy in Mexico's capital during a news conference Thursday night before the Brooklyn Nets played the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both plans demonstrate the importance of the Mexico City market to the league's desire to further grow in Latin America. The Nets' games against the Thunder and Miami Heat this week are during the 25th anniversary of the NBA's first games in Mexico.

Silver says a G League team would essentially be a 31st team in the league, with the NBA hoping to soon have all 30 of its clubs owning and operating their own minor league affiliate. He says a Mexico City team would be operated in partnership with the league office.