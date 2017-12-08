Cristiano Ronaldo wins 5th Ballon d'Or 2017

Taipei(Taiwan News)- Cristiano Ronaldo received his fifth Ballon d'Or at the Eiffel Tower in Paris yesterday, the prize for the best player in the world organized by France Football.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid to a third Champions League crown in four seasons and a first La Liga title in five years, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo accepted the award at a ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where he said: "I feel very happy, it's a fantastic moment in my career, I've been waiting for this for a long time. This year has been great, we won the Champions League and La Liga and, on a personal level, I was a top scorer in the Champions League. Trophies help win these awards, and we have to thank my colleagues from Madrid and Portugal, it was very important for me."

The Ballon d'Or is voted for by 173 journalists from all over the world. Ronaldo has won the award for the fifth time. He received this award in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Lionel Messi finished second in the voting by the panel of journalists.

Ronaldo's 5th Ballon d'Or goes level with Messi as the player to have won the Ballon d'Or the most times.