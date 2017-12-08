Taiwan to seek extradition of telecom fraud suspects from Spain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is seeking the extradition of 218 Taiwanese nationals who are being detained by the Spanish government on charges of telecom fraud, Anna Kao, the Ministry of Foreign Affair's (MOFA) Department of European Affairs head announced on Thursday (Dec. 7).

Kao also mentioned that Taiwan will request for extradition as soon as the legal process in Spain is completed, before adding that the second trial of the case just concluded.

A total of 269 people were arrested for telecom fraud late last year by the Spanish government, 218 of whom were Taiwanese nationals, according to a statement released by MOFA earlier this year.

Taiwan has requested that all suspects be sent back to Taiwan for further trial and not to China on the basis of the nationality principle, but the Spanish government had already promised to send all of them to China under a bilateral judicial assistance accord and provided no response to the Taiwanese government's request.