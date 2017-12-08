Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Central News Agency
2017/12/08

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 8 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier calls for next phase of labor law revisions

@China Times: Countdown to fuel, electricity hikes begins

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors obtain recording showing Ma Ying-jeou played leading role in KMT asset sales

@Apple Daily: Chinese aircraft challenges Taiwan's F-16

@Economic Daily News: TSMC Nanjing foundry starts mass production ahead of schedule

@Commercial Times: TSMC to invest over NT$1 trillion in 5nm, 3nm chip foundries

 
