Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 8 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Premier calls for next phase of labor law revisions



@China Times: Countdown to fuel, electricity hikes begins



@Liberty Times: Prosecutors obtain recording showing Ma Ying-jeou played leading role in KMT asset sales



@Apple Daily: Chinese aircraft challenges Taiwan's F-16



@Economic Daily News: TSMC Nanjing foundry starts mass production ahead of schedule



@Commercial Times: TSMC to invest over NT$1 trillion in 5nm, 3nm chip foundries



