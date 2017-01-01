Despite protests from China, Taiwan and Philippines ink bilateral investment agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan and the Philippines signed a new bilateral investment agreement (BIA) yesterday (Dec. 7), the first new major investment agreement between the two countries in 25 years as well as the first Taiwan has signed with another country under the New Southbound Policy, reported CNA.

The BIA was signed in the Philippine city of Makati at the Dusit Thani Hotel by Taiwan's representative to the Philippines Gary Song-huann Lin (林松煥) and his Filipino counterpart Angelito Banayo. Taiwan's Vice Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and the Philippines' Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo were also present to witness the ceremony.

As the signing of the agreement had been announced to the media ahead of time, China's government filed a protest to the Philippines to try and convince it to abort the agreement at the last minute, however the two representative offices continued with their plans and the two sides signed the document yesterday.